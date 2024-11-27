Fonseca insists AC Milan deserved win at Slovan Bratislava

Tribal Football
AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca insists victory at Slovan Bratislava was deserved.

Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao and Tammy Abraham struck Milan's goals in the 3-2 Champions League win.

Fonseca said, “I think we dominated throughout the game. We changed a lot of players and we did things positively. There are things we need to improve on, maybe because we changed so much. We didn’t do well in preventative marking, but we improved after the break.

“We deserved to win and there was a clear error by the referee before the last goal. I think we deserved to finish with a different result.” 

Fonseca started the game with Leao on the bench and he added, “I always talk with Rafa, he knows why he didn’t play today. He understood, and when he came on he was decisive. I think that’s what we all want. I’m happy. Even when he’s on the bench he always wants to help the team and that’s really positive.” 

