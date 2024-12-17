Corinthians forced to respond after Pogba's 'unusual' outside sponsor offer

Corinthians have been forced to respond of an outside offer to sponsor Paul Pogba's signing.

The former Juventus midfielder has been linked with a move to the Brasileiro Serie A in recent days and Corinthians.

A possibility that excites fans and even some unusual "sponsors". The escort site "Fatal Model" (which had already attempted to sponsor Vitoria Bahia) announced on their social networks that it is willing to cover part of the France international's salary in the event of his arrival at Corinthians: it would have offered between 460,000 and 620,000 euros in exchange for the display of its brand on the club's official products.

In the statement published on its official channels, Fatal Model even states that it has started discussions with the club: "Fatal Model confirms the news that it has started negotiations with Corinthians for a sponsorship that would allow the signing of Paul Pogba. Can you imagine seeing the French star wearing Timão's shirt? Our proposal is to collaborate to make this dream come true. You would be welcome in Brazil, Pogba! We would welcome you with open arms."

The announcement of the negotiations surprised the São Paulo club, which responded a few hours later: "The Marketing Department of Sport Club Corinthians Paulista announces that it has received an email from the Fatal Model company, but no negotiations are underway. The club thanks the company for its interest."

