Juventus chief Giuntoli confident over Vlahovic contract talks

Juventus chief Cristiano Giuntoli is confident securing Dusan Vlahovic to a new contract.

The striker clashed with Juve's Curva on the weekend, but Giuntoli insists they will reach an agreement over a new deal.

He said, "The rapport with Vlahovic and his agent is extraordinary. He still has another year on his contract, we’ll meet up after the January window closes. There is still time to sort things out and progress in the best possible way.”

Agent Jorge Mendes has been in Turin, fueling talk of discussions involving Porto winger Francisco Conceicao and his loan with Juve.

“I said hello to Mendes, but we did not talk about the transfer market," confirmed Giuntoli. "When it comes to January, clubs keep their cards close to their chest at this stage, so we’ll know something towards the start of next month. We are looking for at least one defender.”

