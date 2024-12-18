Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd transfer-list Rashford for January
Rashford’s brother speaks out after Amorim drops him from Man Utd squad
Man Utd boss Amorim happy with Antony in new role
Amorim questions Garnacho and Diallo about Man Utd line-up leaks

Juventus chief Giuntoli confident over Vlahovic contract talks

Carlos Volcano
Juventus chief Giuntoli confident over Vlahovic contract talks
Juventus chief Giuntoli confident over Vlahovic contract talksAction Plus
Juventus chief Cristiano Giuntoli is confident securing Dusan Vlahovic to a new contract.

The striker clashed with Juve's Curva on the weekend, but Giuntoli insists they will reach an agreement over a new deal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "The rapport with Vlahovic and his agent is extraordinary. He still has another year on his contract, we’ll meet up after the January window closes. There is still time to sort things out and progress in the best possible way.”

Agent Jorge Mendes has been in Turin, fueling talk of discussions involving Porto winger Francisco Conceicao and his loan with Juve.

“I said hello to Mendes, but we did not talk about the transfer market," confirmed Giuntoli. "When it comes to January, clubs keep their cards close to their chest at this stage, so we’ll know something towards the start of next month. We are looking for at least one defender.”

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Serie AVlahovic DusanConceicao FranciscoJuventusFC PortoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Conceicao agent ponders long-term Juventus stay
Ex-Juventus defender Iachini insists Vlahovic will pen new deal: He's among best in Serie A
Juventus chief Giuntoli targets two young strikers for '25 arrival