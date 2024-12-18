Juventus coach Motta pleased with Koopmeiners in Coppa triumph over Cagliari

Juventus coach Thiago Motta was pleased with their Coppa Italia triumph over Cagliari.

Juve are into the final eight after a 4-0 win on Tuesday night via goals from Dusan Vlahović, Teun Koopmeiners, Francisco Conceição and Nico González.

“It was a good performance, the fans were right behind us as always. At times, as I said the other night, they have the freedom to express their feelings with respect, but we need them,” Motta told Canale 5.

“These lads are going through a tough situation in the right way, giving their all in every training session. At times we are able to get positive results, at others we don’t. It’s not because we are Juventus, but because we have players of great quality as we saw today and should aim high.

“Those coming back from injury like Douglas Luiz and Nico Gonzalez can help the team going forward.”

He also said: “Koopmeiners did well, he came off today because he was playing with flu symptoms and proved his professionalism by helping the team in those conditions.

“I like him playing anywhere. He is a player with technical quality, physicality, a strong mentality, he helps and reacts in the right way during difficult moments, without complaining or seeking alibis.

“The team works when he is on the pitch, but when the team works then he can also express his quality as an individual, so it is symbiotic. It doesn’t matter if he plays as a 4, a 6 or an 8, the important thing is to have him in good shape.

“Both on and off the field, he is a top player.”