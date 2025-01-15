Valencia coach Corberan happy with Copa win: Ourense pushed us all the way

Valencia coach Carlos Corberan was left pleased after their 2-0 win at Copa del Rey opponents Ourense on Tuesday night.

An own goal and Umar Sadiq's strike saw Valencia home in the round of 16 tie.

Corberan said afterwards: “First of all, I would like to congratulate Ourense, they have had a great competition. I congratulate them on the role they have played in this Cup, showing such dignity and such competitive ability.

"The team has been committed, there have been better times, others where we have had to suffer. They made the first half uncomfortable for us and the team has found more solutions in the second half in addition to the goals.

“We are going to fight for the competitions we play in. Our priority doesn’t change, we know the objective we have, but we are not going to give away a competition we are in. It is a source of pride to see the Valencia fans who have travelled here and that speaks of the greatness of this team and that should encourage us to continue fighting for all the competitions we are involved in.

“We try to be close to the Academy, because it is one of the best. It works magnificently and we have a close relationship with the coach of the reserve team, with Angulo, there have been debuts and we are going to try to work in an integrated way to try to achieve the objective we have."

On Sadiq, he added: “Sadiq has shown that he lives close to the goal, he has achieved an individual move that has given him an important goal, and I am sure that it will give him confidence, which is important to continue helping him in that aspect.”