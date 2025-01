Real Madrid open talks with Elche for Mendoza

Real Madrid have opened talks with Elche for Rodrigo Mendoza.

Mendoza, 19, has scored one goal and provided two assists in 13 games in the Segunda Division this season.

Now Relevo says Real Madrid are moving for the promising midfielder.

The Spanish giants have already begun discussions with Elche about signing the youngster.

Mendoza's contract expires in the summer of 2026.