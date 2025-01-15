Valencia coach Corberan welcomes new signing Aarons

Valencia coach Carlos Corberan has welcomed the signing of Max Aarons.

The Bournemouth fullback has joined on-loan with an option to buy, though arrived too late to take part in Valencia's Copa del Rey win at Ourense.

Corberan said: “The player is here and the final details are being finalised for his signing and I understand that in the next few hours it will be official and when it is, the club will transfer him.

"He has not trained with the team and it will not be possible bureaucratically. The normal thing is that it will be impossible for him to be called up.

“I hope we have the same Max Aarons as in 2019. I am aware that the player has to come here with the same enthusiasm, intensity to give his best and get the best version of ourselves as a team. That is my objective.”