Defensive pair Reinildo and Azpilicueta eager to leave Atletico Madrid

Defensive pair Reinildo Mandava and César Azpilicueta want to leave Atletico Madrid.

Okdiario says both players have informed Atletico management of their intentions during the January market.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Atletico chief Carlos Bucera will only approve either player's departure if they can find a replacement first.

Reinildo has offers from France and Turkey, while Azpilicueta is wanted by Osasuna and Alaves.

Atletico, meanwhile, are also in contract termination talks with Thomas Lemar.