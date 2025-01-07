Real Madrid midfielder Valverde "thrilled with Ancelotti's trust" after Copa win

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde was happy after their Copa del Rey win at Deportiva Minera on Monday night.

Valverde scored as Real won 5-0 on the night.

He later told Realmadrid TV: “We all put in a good performance today. We should focus on the young lads who made their debuts, they did a brilliant job. They just need to keep it up, training and working hard, because they will get their rewards."

“It was another life or death game, we had to go out to win it and give it our all.

"You can't afford to give anything away, you're playing away from home. It's a great show for the people, but we treat it like a final. We have to show exactly what we did today. “I'm happy to keep helping the team by getting on the scoresheet. As I always say, my main role lies elsewhere, helping the team in the best way I can, by working hard, defending, getting forward as well... And if I can get a few goals, then great.

“I'm thrilled the coach continues to pick me game after game and that he trusts me to do the job. We're proud to wear this jersey, and even if I might feel fatigued, I'm always happy."