Real Madrid midfielder Guler happy with double in Copa win

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler was pleased to be on the scoresheet in their Copa del Rey win at Deportiva Minera.

Real won 5-0 on Monday night, with Guler scoring twice.

He said afterwards: "We put in a great team performance. I hope we can keep winning these games, playing this well and making our fans happy. It was a fantastic team display today, I hope we can keep playing like this. 

"I try and give my very best with every opportunity I get. I got the goals today and helped the team. I'm thrilled to be chipping in but the win was the most important thing."

Guler added, “The Madridistas support us wherever we are and we wanted to repay them with our football and a win today. We hope they continue like this because they always get behind us."

