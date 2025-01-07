Ancelotti happy with Real Madrid attitude for Copa win at Deportiva Minera

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was left pleased with their Copa del Rey win at Deportiva Minera on Monday night.

Real won 5-0 through goals from Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler (2) and Luka Modric.

Afterwards, Ancelotti declared himself happy with the attitude shown by his players on the night.

Performance:

“It was a disciplined display from start to finish. We played well, we showed great commitment and the right attitude."

“It was a good performance and there were minutes for those who don't get so much game time. We have more quality than our opponents but we showed the same attitude and motivation levels to put us on the right track early on."

“Valverde was fantastic and we thought 45 minutes was enough for him. He was fresh after the Valencia game and we decided to give Ceballos a rest after he had some ankle issues, and the same goes for Bellingham. Vallejo wasn't available, he had a bit of discomfort and it was best not to risk him. That was his decision."

Praise for Modrić:

“He's the gift that keeps on giving to football, especially for those who get to enjoy him up close: the fans, his teammates, coach and everyone involved with Real Madrid. He's truly a gift, particularly when you see how he prepares for these kinds of games. He looks at it like a final and he really sets an example for our young lads."

Endrick's performance:

“He played well. He moved well around the pitch and had chances because of his effective running. He lacked a bit of a clinical edge but he has to be patient, improve and continue to grow. He'll score goals when we need him to."

Vini Jr.'s red card in Valencia:

“We don't think they're going to ban him. He doesn't need an arm round, because he's taken us to lift two Champions League trophies and he's one of the best players in the world. He's already loved by everyone at Real Madrid and that's why he's performing so well.”

His time at Real Madrid:

"I'm delighted to be coaching Real Madrid. Criticism for the coach is to be expected, it's part and parcel of the job. There's no right or wrong in football so everyone has an opinion and sometimes they might be right."