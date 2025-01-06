Real Madrid coach Ancelotti plans rotations for Deportiva Minera

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits there'll be rotations for their Copa de Rey tie at Deportiva Minera.

Ancelotti, however, insists they want to win the competition.

Selection:

“We approach this game with the same motivation as always, as it's an important competition that has brought us a lot of joy over the last few years. We respect our opponents, the shirt and the competition. We'll try to do our best and get through the tie.”

“Courtois and Rüdiger won’t be travelling. The rest will travel and can play. We've played recently and some of them will be tired. I want to give minutes to others who have played less.”

Objective in the Copa del Rey:

“The Copa del Rey isn't a problem until you're out of it. When you're out of the Copa del Rey it's a problem because Real Madrid try to fight in every competition. The problem will be if we go out of the Copa del Rey. In recent years, we've done very well in this competition and playing in the final is a great thing. The aim is to reach the final, as always.”

Cartagonova:

“If the pitch is good, we're not as likely to have problems and the fans can enjoy a good game. We'll try to perform well. The time of the year isn't the most suitable because it's cold.”

Will Lunin be playing in the Copa del Rey?

“He’ll be playing tomorrow. Other than that, I don't know. Courtois needs to rest and recover properly. Lunin may play in the league, in the Champions League. Lunin may not definitely play in the cup.”

Seven first-team players to be fielded in the Copa:

“We must respect it and I have no problem with this provision. Of course, it has to be respected.”