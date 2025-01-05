Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde relieved after Copa penalties win at Logrones

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde admitted relief after their Copa del Rey win at Logrones.

Athletic won on penalties after the score had finished 0-0 after extra-time.

"Going to penalties was a serious matter for us, but it was something we had prepared for,” said Valverde.

“In the last few minutes we were a bit out of control, wanting to score and that’s where we were able to do it because they were waiting for us to hurt us on the counterattack.

"For the coaches of the Primera Division this format is a problem , because you play away from home and you are playing for it. For the fans it is certainly attractive. With the penalties I felt the relief of having accomplished the mission in a Copa del Rey that is very exciting.”

On Logrones, he said “They played with a lot of enthusiasm and we were fortunate to win on penalties. Football is not just a question of dominance and arrival, you also have to be accurate and that went against us. They were fed by how the game was going and every minute that passed was a further victory for them, they did a great job.”