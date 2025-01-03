Pimienta admits Barco, Kelechi likely to have played last game for Sevilla

Sevilla coach Xavi Garcia Pimienta admits Valentin Barco and Kelechi Iheanacho are likely to have played their last games for the club.

On Brighton loanee Barco, Pimienta says the Argentine has requested he not be considered for Sunday's Copa del Rey clash with Almeria.

Advertisement Advertisement

He explained: "He's not going to come, the boy is going to train, but until these things are done nothing can be said, because I suppose there are interests. We're talking about players who ask, they don't have minutes, for the reason he asks to leave. He's a boy who has been training well, he hasn't had the minutes that I suppose he expected and I imagine he's trying to find a way out.

"For the moment, today he's going to train normally, but it's true that he has asked not to be called up for tomorrow's game."

Regarding Iheanacho's situation, he said: "The only thing I can say about Kelechi is that after the holidays, in the first training session, he had a small problem and it is true that he has offers from other clubs, but right now it is not a serious injury, it is just some minor problems that he has, and he could not train yesterday, he has not trained today and he will not be able to travel for tomorrow's game.

"We do know that he has offers from other clubs, I don't know if they are really interested, at least, I don't know if this will end up happening or not, but it is true that he cannot travel due to some minor problems."