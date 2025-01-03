Arsenal consider triggering buyout clause for Athletic Bilbao winger Williams

Arsenal are pushing to make Nico Williams their big money winter signing.

The Gunners are hoping to contend for the Premier League title against Liverpool in the second half of the season.Per The Sun, the Gunners are hoping to use Williams’ release clause of more than £48 million.

Advertisement Advertisement

By activating the clause, they would not have to do any negotiations with Athletic Club.

The Basque side are not known for making it easy for other clubs to sign their players.

The younger Williams is also wanted by Barcelona, but they are strapped for cash at present.