Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Alex Padilla has signed a new contract extension.

The 21 year-old has extended his deal from 2026 to 2029.

Padilla made his debut this season, appearing five times in total so far in 2024/25.

He has also been called up by Mexico this term, with his mother's side coming from the Central American nation.

Padilla put pen to paper on his new deal on Friday evening.