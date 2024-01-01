Villa's new signing Maatsen says “It’s an honour" to join the club

Ian Maatsen can’t wait to get started as an Aston Villa player after joining his new teammates for pre-season in his first interview with the club.

Today was his first day with the club despite joining from Chelsea in late June. This was because he was on international duty with the Netherlands meaning this is the first time he has met up with his new teammates and blended with the squad.

In an interview with the club website Maatsen cannot wait to get started in a an exciting 2024/25 season that includes Champions League football and a race for the top four.

“It’s an honour, I’ve been waiting for this moment because I’ve been at the Euros. Now I’m finally here it feels official, so I can’t wait to get started.

“You see the boys training on the social media accounts and you’re just thinking, ‘I want to go back and get to know all the lads and get started’.”

Maatsen added: “Last season the team did very well. The coach is a brilliant coach with lots of experience all over Europe.

“The club is also playing Champions League this year, which is exciting.”

Last season the Dutchman dazzled many fans whilst on loan at Dortmund as he helped the club reach the final of the Champions League.

The youngster was even named in the competition’s Team of the Season which clearly impressed Villa boss Unai Emery who the 22 year old had a lot to say about.

“He’s (Unai Emery) a manager that loves to be playing football and winning trophies.

“It’s a challenge for me to come here and show people that I’m capable of doing those things on the highest level.”

“I just can’t wait to get started and get on the field and enjoy everything,” he added.

“I’m an exciting player and I love to play football. I enjoy tackles and I like to get the crowd going.”