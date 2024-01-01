McGinn says preseason has been "tough" and "intense" on Stateside tour

Aston Villa's USA tour has begun and captain John McGinn has spoken about how intense the tour has been so far under manager Unai Emery.

Training has started in Washington DC under the intense heat and demanding nature of Emery’s sessions as the club prepares for another tough season.

Mcginn has spoken highly of the sessions and the new faces that have entered the mix.

“It’s been really good. There are a lot of new faces that we’ve been trying to integrate into the squad.”

“The training’s been tough and the sessions are intense. The game (v Columbus Crew) was obviously a bit disappointing in terms of the result, but it was a really good challenge for us against a really good team.”

“It’s nice to be in a different setting. A lot of new players have arrived and we need this time to integrate them into the squad and for them to know what the manager wants and how it’s different to where they’ve been.”

“We’ve got time over the next few weeks to get everyone on the same page and going in the same direction.”

A Champions League campaign is on the horizon for Villa and Mcginn cannot wait to get stuck in.

“We’ll be going into European competition again this season, so it helps coming up against completely different opponents and styles of play.

“Columbus the other night proved that it was a good test. Leipzig will be a different one as well and it will help us going into the season.

“We’ve got some really exciting friendly matches and that shows the level we’re at as a club.”

The Scotsman also spoke on the fans in America and how the support in the States has grown.

“It always takes you by surprise how many Villa fans we’ve got over here. Hopefully with the success we’ve had over the past couple of seasons, our profile can keep growing.”

“It’s a country where soccer isn’t their first choice but it’s growing and becoming more popular. Even though you can remain anonymous in the street, you do get Aston Villa fans coming up and saying hello.”

“Hopefully we can keep growing the profile and stature of the club.”