Barrenechea cannot wait to get started in the Premier League after signing for Villa

Enzo Barrenechea is looking forward to a new beginning at Aston Villa and the chance to test himself at the highest level in the Premier League

The 23-year-old joined from Juventus at the start of July and has already wowed fans in the clubs first two friendlies against Walsall and Columbus Crew.

Barrenechea is delighted to move to England and play for a huge club like Villa.

“I feel so happy to be a part of Aston Villa. A very big club, with a good structure and top-level facilities so I’m really happy,” he said.

“The season that Villa had last year, the way they are doing things, that, for a player, is a big tick.

“Also, I’m coming to the Premier League, one of the best leagues in the world, so I’m very pleased. It’s a new beginning for me.”

The Argentine’s move to England has been helped by y teammate Samuel Iling Jr, who also joined from Juventus this summer. Him as well as the Spanish speaking players amongst the squad are set to help the youngster adapt to a new lifestyle.

I think they are going to help me a lot during my first days here in England.

“I knew Sam from Juventus; we’ve spent a lot of years together. And then, with regards to Dibu Martínez and Emi Buendía, they are Argentinian, which is really nice to have.

“There are also some Spanish players and a Brazilian, so they speak Spanish too.”

The defensive midfielder is now looking play a huge role next season for Villa after an impressive loan at Frosinone last season.

“Last year, I grew a lot, “I played the whole season to a high level, so now I’ve come to the Premier League. I’ve come here to start from zero. It’s all new to me and I hope to give it my all.

“Collectively, I think we have many goals to achieve.

“And then, individually, try to contribute from the position I play, try to do things well, and achieve the group objective, which is fundamental.”