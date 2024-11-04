Amorim on Man Utd: I'm going to one of the best clubs in the world

Ahead of the clash with Manchester City in the fourth round of the Champions League, Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim discussed his move to Manchester United. He won't leave Alvalade until 11 November.

Preparing for his penultimate game with Sporting, Amorim lifted the veil for the first time on his move to Manchester United. Speaking ahead of the Champions League clash with Manchester City, the Portuguese coach told TNT Sports about his week.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It was the worst and best week of my life. It was very complicated. I'm leaving a very good place, but I'm going to one of the best clubs in the world," he said.

In the north of England he's going the other way to Hugo Viana, who has also been confirmed as Manchester City's new sporting director. And this situation was a source of curiosity among English journalists.

"We'll be friends until the end, but I have my own path. Manchester United is my club, Manchester City is his club. I hope to help United grow, he will do the same. I've chosen my path and that's Manchester United," he concluded.