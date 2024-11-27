Saliba says Arsenal teammate Odegaard is "one of the best midfielders in the world"

Arsenal defender William Salilba has hailed his teammate Martin Odegaard as one of the best midfielders in the world this week after their win over Sporting Lisbon.

After Tuesday night’s 5-1 victory over Sporting CP in the Champions League, Saliba expressed how happy he is to see the Norwegian back in the side after many months of watching from the sidelines.

“I think he’s one of the best midfielders in the world and we are so happy to have him back. We are better with him so I hope he won’t get injured again. Of course, we have to enjoy playing with him. We can see since he’s back we are better.

“He’s top three (in the world). I don’t want to put too much pressure on him but I think top three. I love this guy. He worked hard at the training ground so I’m not surprised that he came back (from injury) like this but of course, it’s not easy when you haven’t played for four weeks to come back at this level. I’m not in shock, he’s a top professional.”

Arteta admitted Arsenal were not the same team without Odegaard ahead of the game and it clearly showed as their shaky form was put aside for a stunning performance earning them another 3 points to boost them up the Champions League table.

"It is different (without Martin Odegaard in the team)," Arteta told TNT Sports. "He is a different player and a unique player in our team. For the energy that he brings, the understanding of the game that he has and the trust that he has from everybody. He is the player that connects everything, that's him.

"His body language, his capacity to link with the ball and the way he drives the press makes him a very important player and that is why he is our captain. Obviously we have certain chemistries in the team that have been built over a period of time. We are building others and I think they are going to be really strong as well. What I was really pleased about is that we played with so much enthusiasm, energy and quality. I saw a different team in that sense."

Odegaard will likely start against West Ham United this weekend as the Gunners continue their title chase against league leaders Liverpool who could slip up against champions Manchester City.

