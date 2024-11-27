Arsenal star Saka: Sporting CP saw our best

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka was delighted to get all three points in the Champions League.

The Gunners were victorious against Sporting CP in the group stages on Tuesday night.

After the 5-1 win away from home, in which Saka scored a superb solo goal, the Gunners showed they are back to their best.

He stated post-game: “I thought it (his goal) did give us the momentum back.

“Against a team like this there’s always going to be a period where we’re under pressure, we conceded one but the rest of it we dealt with it quite well.

“We showed ourselves tonight on the top level. The away fans were top tonight I could hear them all game, I really enjoyed the atmosphere.”

