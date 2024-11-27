Havertz: Arsenal wanted to send message with victory in Lisbon

Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz was delighted with their rout of Sporting CP in Lisbon.

Havertz scored in the 5-1 win and admitted afterwards there's great motivation amongst the players to improve on last season's Champions League campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

"After last season's defeat to Bayern Munich, we have been hungry to do better especially on away track," he said.

"Today it was about showing the outside world we can win away.

"We were excellent. We can be proud of that."

The victory takes Arsenal to seventh place in the Champions League.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play