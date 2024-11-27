Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd table bumper contract package to Napoli star Kvaratskhelia
Man Utd target African trio in search for centre-forward signing
REVEALED: The Bundesliga star Pep demanded on condition signing new Man City contract
Man Utd draw up new contract offer for Obi-Martin

Havertz: Arsenal wanted to send message with victory in Lisbon

Paul Vegas
Havertz: Arsenal wanted to send message with victory in Lisbon
Havertz: Arsenal wanted to send message with victory in LisbonAction Plus
Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz was delighted with their rout of Sporting CP in Lisbon.

Havertz scored in the 5-1 win and admitted afterwards there's great motivation amongst the players to improve on last season's Champions League campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"After last season's defeat to Bayern Munich, we have been hungry to do better especially on away track," he said.

"Today it was about showing the outside world we can win away.

"We were excellent. We can be proud of that."

The victory takes Arsenal to seventh place in the Champions League.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueHavertz KaiArsenalSporting Lisbon
Related Articles
Arsenal star Saka: Sporting CP saw our best
Arsenal boss Arteta delighted with Odegaard, Partey for victory at Sporting CP
Arsenal boss Arteta "very pleased" after victory at Sporting CP: Determination, intensity