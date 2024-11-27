Arsenal boss Arteta delighted with Odegaard, Partey for victory at Sporting CP

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was delighted with captain Martin Odegaard on Tuesday night.

The Gunners put in an outstanding display against Sporting CP in the Champions League group stages.

After winning 5-1 away from home, Arteta admitted that having Odegarad back was a huge boost.

He stated post-game: “Yes, he was again, I think all the boys, you know, if not you don't have the dominant performance and the score line that we have managed to get on the game today, they were all exceptional today.”

And then he praised midfielder Thomas Partey, adding: “I would agree with you, I think it’s one of the best performances I have seen from him, especially the way he’s dominated the game so that’s the level he can play, he’s progressing.

“This year he’s been so consistent as well because he always has a role, that’s a big thing, he’s a massive player for us.”

