Julian Alvarez surpasses Messi’s Champions League feat against Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez has surpassed a UEFA Champions League record previously held by Lionel Messi with his goal against Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid took an early lead in Tuesday’s Round of 16 first-leg clash, with Rodrygo finding the net in the fourth minute after an assist from Federico Valverde.

However, the Argentine forward leveled the score for the visitors with a brilliant finish in the 32nd minute, making it 1-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In doing so, Alvarez surpassed a record previously held by his international teammate and Argentine football legend.

While Messi netted 13 goals in his first 26 Champions League appearances, the Atletico Madrid star has now recorded 15 strikes in the same number of games.

His latest goal also marked his seventh in this season’s competition, putting him just one goal shy of Diego Costa’s club record of eight in a single Champions League campaign.

Notwithstanding this remarkable achievement, the former Manchester City forward will be aiming to inspire Diego Simeone’s side to the next round of the Champions League as they continue their quest for a maiden title.