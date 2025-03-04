REVEALED: Vinicius Jr still talking to Saudi Pro League despite Real Madrid contract negotiations

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr remains in talks with Saudi Pro League chiefs.

Despite talking up the prospect of signing a new deal with Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr is also speaking with the SPL.

That's according to OkDiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

The player's intention would be to move for three seasons, be the best paid in the world with a salary of €200m and later return to European football.

Vinicius' plans, however, contrast with a country that wants him there on a five-season armored contract.

Inda said, "In this Vinicius double band game with Real Madrid and Arabia, he has made the Saudis see that he would only be there for two or three years because he would like to return to Europe and succeed again.

"Arabia wants to have him on a five-year contract."