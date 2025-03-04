Man Utd to try again for Real Madrid keeper Lunin

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Manchester United are lining up a move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

That's according to OkDiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

Inda revealed: "Manchester United wants Lunin to replace (Andre) Onana, the Cameroonian goalkeeper who was in the Barça academy.

"They want him for next season. Lunin is taken by Jorge Mendes, who has a good relationship with Manchester United."

United had tried for Lunin last summer, but the Ukraine goalkeeper instead chose to stay and sign a new deal at Real to 2030.

