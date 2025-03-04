Real Madrid chiefs questioning team selection of Ancelotti

Real Madrid chiefs are questioning the team selection of coach Carlo Ancelotti.

While there's been no direct complaints, directors complained about how Ancelotti managed the team in last weekend's defeat at Real Betis.

Advertisement Advertisement

That's according to OkDiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

"In the board room of Real Madrid there is a complaint with Ancelotti for removing (Kylian) Mbappé from the field last Saturday," said Inda.

"They don't understand how the big star comes out before the game ends when it goes 2-1 against. There is relative complaint and misunderstanding."

Inda added: "Also the fact that (Raul) Acensio plays games and others stay on the bench is another thorn for Ancelotti."