Guardiola confirms key Man City exits in summer window

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that departures are expected at Manchester City, with Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker among those likely to leave.

Despite their experience as England internationals and winners of both the Premier League and Champions League, the duo appears to be surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium.

“We have - right now - a long squad, too many players, so we cannot go with 26, 27 players this season because there would be more (not) playing and step by step maybe a few players are going to move. But right now, Ilkay is absolutely part of my mind and the team,” Guardiola told the media.

“I would love to have the players that we have now all season. I would love it. I don't have any complaints about the players, how they behave.”

He added: “The problem is they will be unhappy during the season. They will be sad, they will be disappointed. I don't want that. For me it's not a problem.

“I have more (players to select) and I don't (want) six, seven players, if no injuries, being at home. So I do it that way. I do that for them. So that's why we have to see what happens. We still have a long time, I would say, until the transfer window will be closed.”