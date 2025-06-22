Paul Pogba agrees transfer to Champions League club

Paul Pogba will join Ligue 1 club Monaco on a free transfer after signing a two-year contract, says Le Parisien.

The former Manchester United midfielder made major financial sacrifices to finalize the deal as he gets ready to return to football after his Juventus contract ended in 2024.

Advertisement Advertisement

He hasn’t played in nearly two years due to a doping ban, but recent months have shown his dedication as he’s been training hard to revive his football career.

Pogba has featured for some of the world’s top clubs, including Juventus, but has never played in Ligue 1 at senior level.

He has been training in Florida but is now set to return to France for a new challenge with Adi Hutter’s side.