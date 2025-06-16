Florian Wirtz to land in the UK this week ahead of signing for Liverpool this Friday

Bayer Leverkusen forward Florian Wirtz is to land in the United Kingdom this week ahead of his record-breaking move to Liverpool.

The Premier League champions are finally set to complete their deal to sign Florian Wirtz after agreeing a £116 million deal with Bayer Leverkusen this week. The German international is set to join the club in the coming days as he prepares to board a flight to Merseyside to seal the deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

This was confirmed by transfer guru David Ornstein who revealed that the 22-year-old is set to make one of the biggest moves of his career after agreeing to join the Reds over Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

“Florian Wirtz expected to arrive in UK later this week - current plan for medical Friday before completing transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool. Fee £100m guaranteed + up to £16m add-ons to #Bayer04. Proposed 5yr contract with #LFC.”

Journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also confirmed the news on Monday afternoon as Liverpool fans breath a sigh of relief as the transfer saga comes to an end.

“Plan confirmed for Florian Wirtz: holiday to finish later this week and then medical tests booked on Friday.

“The agreement between all parties involved is done and sealed since Tuesday, confirmed.

“Coming soon.”

The Bundesliga player of the year will join former teammate Jeremie Frimpong, who has already been announced as a Liverpool player. Frimpong will likely be at his unveiling as he welcomes him to the Premier League ahead of the new season. Georgian keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is also set to complete his pre-arranged switch from Valencia in the coming weeks as manager Arne Slot puts together a side that can defend their title and also challenge in the Champions League.