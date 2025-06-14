Record buy Wirtz to be one of six new additions at Liverpool

Liverpool chiefs plan to carry on spending once their record deal for Florian Wirtz is rubberstamped.

The Reds are paying a fee rising to a British record £116m for the Bayer Leverkusen star, with forms expected to be signed in the coming days.

The Daily Mail says Liverpool's spending won't end with the Germany international as manager Arne Slot is eager to strengthen several key positions this summer.

While attacking midfielder Wirtz comes through the door, Liverpool are also in the market for a new centre-forward addition.

A new centre-half is also on the agenda, while right-back Jeremie Frimpong has arrived from Bayer and a deal is almost closed with Bournemouth for their left-back Milos Kerkez.

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is another to arrive from Valencia this summer.