Uniao Tires president Fernando Lopes says Manchester United should consider Beto this summer.

The Everton striker began his career with Portugal's Uniao Tires.

And Lopes says he'd be a better option than Sporting CP goal-machine Gyokeres, "Everyone thought Amorim would sign Gyokeres as he had him at Sporting – but the Premier League is completely different to Portugal. Teams are more physical and compact at the back, it is quicker and more competitive.

"Gyokeres would struggle to play as a lone No. 9 waiting for service. Beto’s a more physical player, who fights with defenders and doesn’t lose duels.

"He is a real headache for opponents – if he gets the service. In their golden era, United always scored a lot of goals from set-pieces but haven’t had a proper striker for many seasons. Nowadays, teams have small, quick strikers or a false forward because there is an obsession for possession of the ball.

"Beto represents the typical old style, because of his physique, power and work-rate – plus he is very fast. When (David) Moyes went to Everton he showed what a handful he is for defenders to stop. He’d be like Amorim’s ace up his sleeve in a game of poker."