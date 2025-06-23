Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Club president tells Man Utd: Beto better option than Gyokeres
Uniao Tires president Fernando Lopes says Manchester United should consider Beto this summer.

The Everton striker began his career with Portugal's Uniao Tires.

And Lopes says he'd be a better option than Sporting CP goal-machine Gyokeres, "Everyone thought Amorim would sign Gyokeres as he had him at Sporting – but the Premier League is completely different to Portugal. Teams are more physical and compact at the back, it is quicker and more competitive.

"Gyokeres would struggle to play as a lone No. 9 waiting for service. Beto’s a more physical player, who fights with defenders and doesn’t lose duels.

"He is a real headache for opponents – if he gets the service. In their golden era, United always scored a lot of goals from set-pieces but haven’t had a proper striker for many seasons. Nowadays, teams have small, quick strikers or a false forward because there is an obsession for possession of the ball.

"Beto represents the typical old style, because of his physique, power and work-rate – plus he is very fast. When (David) Moyes went to Everton he showed what a handful he is for defenders to stop. He’d be like Amorim’s ace up his sleeve in a game of poker."

