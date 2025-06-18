REVEALED: Liverpool fee for Wirtz to reach £125M

Florian Wirtz's move to Liverpool could potentially reach almost £125m.

The Bayer Leverkusen attacker is due to undergo his medical with Liverpool later this week, says the Mirror.

The Germany international has been holidaying since last week's commitments with the national team came to an end.

Wirtz has spent time with former Bayer teammate Jeremie Frimpong, who he will join at Liverpool from next week.

And it's been revealed while Liverpool are paying an initial £116m, if all bonuses are fulfilled, Bayer will rake in a massive £124.6m from the sale.