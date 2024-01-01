Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Is Courtois acting ungrateful towards us?

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone says he's not seeking a public row with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Courtois yesterday rejected Simeone's claims of "provoking" Atleti fans during their controversial 1-1 draw earlier this month.

At his Champions League preview today for the clash with Lille, Simeone was pressed about Courtois' comments.

1,000 points in LaLiga, you hesitated to continue?

"I was always convinced and sure of what I was doing, with the great fortune of always being well accompanied by the coaching staff, with people who are no longer here, and players who have always given their all. I am lucky."

Lille?

"They play very well, they have been competing very well in their league, they beat Madrid, the coach plays attractive and brave football and I can't imagine seeing any other team like that."

What not to do, considering what happened to Madrid?

"We watch their away games more than their home games, we know that well. We focus on their away games a little more."

Lesson learned from the 4-0 in Lisbon?

"When you don't play well and make mistakes in collective work, the team suffers."

Courtois and his opinion of the provocations. Ungrateful after the fact that Atletico helped him get to where he is?

"I don't think so at all, he has deserved the place he has, he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, we can disagree and have different opinions, but I am grateful for what he did here and everything he gave us, we won the League, we played in the Champions League final and he was very important in that process."

Julián Alvarez?

"He is getting better and better, finding his place in the city, with the team, with the group, and he is starting to show everything that makes him different. I have no doubt that wherever he plays he will do different things."

Griezmann and his retirement from the national team?

"He has given France all his talent, his game, his hierarchy, he has won titles, he has managed to generate a style of play that has progressed and he has always given his all for his national team until the day he retired as a difference-maker. He has always been that way with us as well and he is a very important player for us. He will not have these matches that always add to the significant load on his legs that he already carries from playing and we hope that we can continue to enjoy all the potential that he has."