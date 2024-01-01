Simeone details LaLiga reality for Atletico Madrid "year after year"

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone says their season goal remains the top four.

Speaking with ESPN, Simeone says they always start every season with the same initial target.

He stated: "Our reality is to be in the Champions League. The objective that the club sets year after year to continue growing. That means being among the top three, today the top four. It is clear that we all want to be champions.

"We play in a league in which there are, possibly, the two best teams in Europe, be it Real Madrid or Barcelona, ​​and obviously you come across them in any competition you want to play in.

"With a good season, that dose of luck that has to accompany you, and with a drop in one of the two, or both, surely some kind of possibility will open up, as it did in 2014 and in 2021."