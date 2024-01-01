Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois: I don't share Simeone's opinion

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has hit back at Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone during today's Champions League media conference.

While taking his seat to preview their tie with Borussia Dortmund, Courtois' presser was dominated by the derby controversy earlier this month. In the aftermath, Courtois was blamed by Simeone for provoking home fans, which saw the 1-1 draw suspended for several minutes due to crowd disturbances.

What happened in the derby?

"I respect Simeone's opinion but I don't share it. The organisations have to decide and they have already decided. I don't want to comment any further on that."

Ultras in the stadiums?

"The important thing is that there is no violence. Those who encourage and create rivalry do not cause problems. I like that atmosphere, it gives me more adrenaline and desire to play. But always with respect, there can be no violence. Sometimes there is play between players and fans, I have no problem with them singing to me. If we score a goal there may be a small reaction, but there can be no violence. We have to eliminate those who want to do harm."

Physical and tactical level?

“The attitude is always good. We defend with the 11 players we are playing and we get the opponent out of position. Sometimes communication is needed. If one player comes out early and another doesn’t continue, gaps are created. That way they can hurt you and we have to improve. We have the manager to correct that. Physically it’s not easy after such a long season with so little rest. Valverde and Rodrygo come from South America and it’s not easy to keep up the pace. That’s why it’s important to win these games to be in good shape at the end of the season.”

Words from Borja Iglesias?

“I have a great friendship with Borja (Iglesias). He tells me that in many games. The other day after Stuttgart he sent me a video. I try to do my job and help the team. I try to keep the score as it is and for us to score.”

Problems in Real Madrid's game?

"There is a change, some players are no longer here and sometimes it is a bit difficult to adapt. It is not something you think in a month or two. That it will get better. It is not as bad as you make it out to be. We talked about it, trying to improve it and that is what we are trying to do."