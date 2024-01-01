Atletico Madrid coach Simeone hits back at Omorodion: He knows the message he sent

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone's media conference to preview their clash with Leganes today was dominated by the derby controversy a fortnight ago against Real Madrid.

Simeone was also asked about Samu Omorodion and his sale to Porto in August.

Training during the break:

Opportunity to work hard, analyzing the situations that need improvement, talking with the players who stayed and excited to be able to represent them on the field tomorrow.

Emotional situation with the derby stoppage and the sanction:

We're leaving the situation in the hands of the club, which is handling it in the best way possible and taking care of our fans. There will be a fantastic atmosphere tomorrow. We're leaving the emotional side to the club and we're looking forward to it. LaLiga is back, it's being cut off frequently, so it would be good not to have so many cuts.

Partial closure of the stands?

Like any team, the stands behind the goal are not there. They are people who are always singing, but I have no doubt that 5,000 will be missing, we have 55,000 to compensate for those people who will not be there tomorrow.

The League of Atletico?

Atlético's LaLiga is two. One trying to work to catch up with Real Madrid and Barcelona. In the last 12 years we won two leagues and they won the next ones. We finished second in two or three. In the last one, Girona had a great season and occupied the normal position that we used to occupy. Then, there is another league in which everyone tries to occupy Atlético's position, there is no other team except Girona last year. There are some who work very well to occupy that place.

Reduction of the penalty?

If they have decided that it will be because it was done in the best possible way, but we are focusing on what we have to do, on the match against a rival that has competed very well until now.

Samu Omorodion comments?

We try to be fair in our search for the best for the club. He knows that on June 28 he sent a message in which it was clear that he did not want to be at Atlético.

Julian Alvarez?

He is growing, adapting to his teammates, to his new city... He has incredible skills, the other day he was defending as the fourth in Argentina and scored a goal, due to his characteristics he can play different roles and we need him.