Bayern Munich greats Matthaus blasts Rummenigge: Just slapped Musiala in face

Bayern Munich greats Lothar Matthaus and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have clashed over Florian Wirtz.

Former Bayern chief exec Rummenigge has declared he'd like to see them sign the Bayer Leverkusen star.

Rummenigge dubbed the Germany international as the best player in the country, a claim that has upset Matthaus.

He told Sky Deutschland: "Bayern Munich recently extended (Jamal) Musiala's contract for around €175 million, which is obviously a lot of money. Saying that someone like that is not the best player in Germany is a slap in the face to Musiala.

"You can say you want to sign Wirtz because he is also a very good player, or as good as Musiala or different from Musiala, but also important for the team. But in this form, I think Kalle has gone off the rails a bit."

He continued: "Why did he speak like that? I don't know, I have no idea and (sports director) Max Eberl won't be happy about it either because he has to sort it out in his daily work. I don't know Kalle at all in that way to explain. I was surprised myself when I read it. But I think Kalle will sort things out sooner or later with his own style, especially internally."