Tribal Football

Rummenigge Karl-Heinz latest - Football player and team news, squad updates, transfer news & rumours

Rummenigge Karl-Heinz
Bayern Munich board member Rummenigge: I asked Pep about Kompany before appointment

Bayern Munich board member Rummenigge: I asked Pep about Kompany before appointment

Most Read
Man City players urged to fund Sir Alex's Man Utd salary
Man Utd chief Blanc in Zidane contact
AGREED? Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold reaches deal with Real Madrid
Pogba: Mourinho and I must discuss Man Utd bust-up
Rummenigge Karl-Heinz page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Rummenigge Karl-Heinz - breaking team news, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, contract updates and more. In addition to Rummenigge Karl-Heinz news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.