Bayern Munich pull their contract offer to Kimmich with summer move away likely

Ansser Sadiq
Bayern Munich have reportedly pulled their contract offer to Joshua Kimmich after prolonged negotiations throughout the season.

The 30-year-old remains a key figure under Vincent Kompany but now faces the possibility of leaving as a free agent this summer.

Initially, reports suggested Kimmich had decided to stay, with Bayern expected to improve their proposal while awaiting his response.

The Bundesliga runners-up have focused on securing key players, recently extending deals for Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies.

However, according to Bild, Bayern informed Kimmich that his contract offer had been withdrawn due to his hesitation.

