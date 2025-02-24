Bayer Leverkusen interested in Man City star McAtee as Guardiola eyes Wirtz this summer

Bayer Leverkusen are interested in Manchester City youngster James McAtee this summer as manager Pep Guardiola eyes talented forward Florian Wirtz.

The Bundesliga side are interested in the 22-year-old who is currently battling for a place under Guardiola despite the competition for attacking midfield positions being fierce. The likes of Jack Grealish and Kevin de Bruyne are likely to leave at the end of the season but reports suggest that Guardiola is interested in letting McAtee leave rather than integrating him in the squad.

Advertisement Advertisement

City are among the front runners for Wirtz who has already established himself in the German national side and is one of Europe’s best up-and-coming talents. The likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool have been linked with the 21-year-old who has already scored 15 goals and bagged 12 assists in just 26 appearances this season.

City see Wirtz as a player who could fit seamlessly into their style and with McAtee heading in the other direction a swap deal likely including added fees may be possible. This move could provide McAtee with a chance for more first-team opportunities in a league known for developing young talent and helping them reach the very top.