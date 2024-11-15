Newcastle striker Isak: Now the world learning all about Gyokeres

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak says the success of Sporting CP centre-forward Viktor Gyokeres is no surprise.

Isak insists Sweden's players always knew how talented Gyokeres was.

He told DN: "For some time now we have known, at least we Swedes, what he is capable of and the level he possesses.

"Looks like the whole world is starting to talk about him. In England, too, he is spoken of.

"It is incredibly fun for him and for us in the Swedish national team to have such a player."