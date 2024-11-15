Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Man Utd veteran Eriksen: A shame Ruud has left, but...
Liverpool could sign ex-Man Utd star who has a low buy back clause at Benfica
Brighton veteran Welbeck breaks silence on Man Utd return rumours

Newcastle striker Isak: Now the world learning all about Gyokeres

Paul Vegas
Newcastle striker Isak: Now the world learning all about Gyokeres
Newcastle striker Isak: Now the world learning all about GyokeresAction Plus
Newcastle striker Alexander Isak says the success of Sporting CP centre-forward Viktor Gyokeres is no surprise.

Isak insists Sweden's players always knew how talented Gyokeres was.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told DN: "For some time now we have known, at least we Swedes, what he is capable of and the level he possesses.

"Looks like the whole world is starting to talk about him. In England, too, he is spoken of.

"It is incredibly fun for him and for us in the Swedish national team to have such a player."

Mentions
Premier LeagueGyokeres ViktorIsak AlexanderNewcastle UtdSporting Lisbon
Related Articles
Newcastle striker Isak pushed about Arsenal rumours
Amorim says Gyokeres will likely leave Sporting this season as Man Utd interest grows
Sporting CP president admits Gyokeres could be sold