Newcastle striker Isak pushed about Arsenal rumours

Alexander Isak says he's happy at Newcastle United.

The striker is again being linked with Arsenal this season.

But Isak told Fotbalskanalen: “Throughout my career, I have never talked about or really commented on the move rumours during the season.

“There have been many such years where it has been talked about. It doesn’t affect me.”

Asked about the lack of movement over new contract talks, he also stated: “The only thing I can say is that a lot of information and rumours often come out.

“Much of what I read is not true. So that’s about all I can say about the whole thing.”

