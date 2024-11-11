Merson baffled by Arsenal not moving for Isak

Arsenal have been told they need to pull out all the stops to sign a top center forward.

That is the view of club hero Paul Merson, who believes Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak is a prime target.

The Swedish forward has not been at his best this season due to injury, but was outstanding last term.

"I'm a big fan of this lad (Isak)," Merson told Sky Sports.

"I'm surprised Arsenal didn't try to break the bank for him at the start of the season.

"I think he was the missing link for Arsenal. He can do everything, he can come short, get in the box, he can spread the game. That's what you need at Arsenal, so you can get people like (Martin) Odegaard and (Bukayo) Saka on the ball.

"At the moment, Arsenal are a bit congested and haven't got that running beyond player who's going to stretch the game. I'm a big fan (of Isak), really big fan."