Man Utd, Arsenal scouts posted last night to watch Hammarby prospect Toure

Manchester United and Arsenal are tracking Hammarby prospect Bazoumana Touré.

The 18 year-old winger has scored five goals and two assists in 16 Allsvenskan matches so far.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fotbollskanalen says several big clubs were in place when Hammarby defeated BK Häcken yesterday evening.

Arsenal and Manchester United were two of the clubs that had scouts in place to study Touré.

Wolves, Brighton, Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg were also present.

"Clubs in Europe want to be at the forefront in terms of scouting, and they report that they are interested and so on. But it's nothing more than that," said Hammarby's sports director Mikael Hjelmberg.

It may be that the clubs in question can also check on other players. But Hjelmberg suggests that most are coming for Touré.

"There were quite a few clubs who canceled their place against Norrköping when they realized that he was suspended. It was a bit of fun. Then there were a lot of cancellations."