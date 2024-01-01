Man Utd made €100M bid to sign a Barcelona star under Solskjaer

Manchester United reportedly made a €100M bid to sign a Barcelona youngster.

The Red Devils were hot on the trail of Ansu Fati in the summer of 2020.

Advertisement Advertisement

United are said to have put in the eye watering offer while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was manager.

Fati, who made his Spain debut at 17, has since struggled with knee injuries that have derailed his career.

A loan spell at Brighton last season was less than successful, while he is now back at Barca.

Per The Athletic, his breakthrough season at the Catalan club was so successful United were ready to sign him for a near record fee for a teenager.