Tottenham will host Manchester City in the pick of the Carabao Cup Fourth Round draw.

The draw was held with the Third Round completed on Wednesday night.

Chelsea will go to the winner of the AFC Wimbledon vs Newcastle tie which was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

CARABAO CUP FOURTH ROUND DRAW:

Brentford vs Sheffield Wednesday

Southampton vs Stoke City

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

AFC Wimbledon or Newcastle United vs Chelsea

Manchester United vs Leicester City

Brighton vs Liverpool

Preston vs Arsenal

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace