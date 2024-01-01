Man Utd insist Obi-Martin deal now settled

Manchester United are waiting to announce the signing of Chido Obi-Martin.
The teenage striker will move to United as a free agent after leaving the Gunners last summer.
The Manchester Evening News says an agreement over compensation with Arsenal was struck in July and only minor red-tape needs to be navigated for the deal to be confirmed.
While the delays have surprised, club sources insist Obi-Martin will sign for United soon.
The centre-forward will arrive having broken several goalscoring records with Arsenal last season.