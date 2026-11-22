Liverpool and Manchester United have confirmed their line-ups ahead of this afternoon's clash.

Liverpool are favourites to make it four wins in five Premier League contests on Sunday afternoon as they welcome United to Anfield.

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Collecting eight points from 30 on offer so far, with one win leaving them 18th in the Premier League table, United are deep in the relegation zone and enter the game under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Despite their poor form, United will take confidence from the fact that they followed up their 1-2 victory at Anfield by winning 3-2 at Old Trafford last season.

Defeat would also see Liverpool lose back-to-back Premier League matches at Anfield since 2021 and would stop them from jumping into the top four.

Ahead of the game, both team have revealed their line-ups as they seek a crucial three points:

Man Utd: Lammens; Yoro, Lisandro Martínez, De Ligt, Dalot; Tielemans, Mainoo; Dorgu, Bruno Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo.

Liverpool: Alisson, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Kerkez, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Isak, Mac Allister, Barcola, Araujo, Ngumoha.

Isak starts after scoring seven goals across his opening nine appearances, and Fernandes is picked by Pochettino despite admitting that he rejected contract offers from the club on Sunday morning.